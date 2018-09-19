Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 31.9% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,786,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 284,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 54.2% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 800,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $56,567.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,695 shares in the company, valued at $282,263.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

