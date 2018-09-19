Veros (VRS) Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Veros has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a total market cap of $127,783.00 and approximately $1,342.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00268059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00150410 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.44 or 0.06549267 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,605,350 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

