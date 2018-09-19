Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VET. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 37.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 393,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 410,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.62. Vermilion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.69%.

VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

