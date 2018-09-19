Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,886.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,717,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $620,229,000 after buying an additional 11,325,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.