Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

WPX opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

