Verisign (VRSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.06

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.06 and last traded at $162.61, with a volume of 11746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Verisign by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Verisign by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Verisign by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisign Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

