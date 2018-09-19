Verastem (VSTM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.24. 3,199,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,758,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTM. ValuEngine cut Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verastem from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $130,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $139,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $240,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)
Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.