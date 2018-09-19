Verastem (VSTM) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.24. 3,199,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,758,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTM. ValuEngine cut Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verastem from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Get Verastem alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $130,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $139,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $240,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.