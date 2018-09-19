Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post sales of $918.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $922.90 million and the lowest is $911.10 million. Ventas reported sales of $899.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after acquiring an additional 138,543 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 66,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ventas has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.