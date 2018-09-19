Vectren Corp (VVC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 51.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vectren were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vectren during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectren by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vectren by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectren by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vectren by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVC stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Vectren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Vectren had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

