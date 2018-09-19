Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $553,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,668. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.92 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.