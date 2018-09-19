Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) Position Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 578.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,089 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,141,000 after acquiring an additional 570,523 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13,249.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 213,980 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 502,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67,594 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 98,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,222,000.

VAW stock opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $124.99 and a 12 month high of $144.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

