Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

