Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,728 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 328.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 417.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,019.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 13,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $383,783.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,845 shares of company stock worth $1,999,113. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.