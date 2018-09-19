Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Eros International plc (EROS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,337 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eros International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eros International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eros International in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eros International by 18.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EROS opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $710.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.67. Eros International plc has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EROS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Eros International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eros International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

