Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 7,146 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

OIH stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

