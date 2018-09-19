ValuEngine Upgrades Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of JAG stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Jagged Peak Energy has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of -1.15.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,074,173 shares in the company, valued at $27,192,408.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,281. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

