Vale (VALE) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VALE. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Vale has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.