Vale (VALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. Vale has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 1,518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.