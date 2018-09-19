USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in USA Technologies were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.01 million, a P/E ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 0.58. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

