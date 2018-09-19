US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $15.06 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider John William White acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max L. Fuller acquired 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,129,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 711,940 shares of company stock worth $10,439,424.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

