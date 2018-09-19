US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,497,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 537,731 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,010,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,145,000 after acquiring an additional 369,452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,192,351 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 196,486 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

BVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

BVN stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.36 million. sell-side analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.