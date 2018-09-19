Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Receives $134.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

UHS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.92. 8,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the second quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 32.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 4.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 203,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

