Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 58.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 7.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B stock opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

