Univar Inc (UNVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Univar alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marcato Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,292,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,576,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 836,522 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,633,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,059,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 671,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 630,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Univar stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Univar has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Univar will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.