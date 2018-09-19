Uniper (UN01) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.39 ($28.35).

ETR UN01 opened at €26.46 ($30.77) on Tuesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a fifty-two week high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

