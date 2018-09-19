Union Pacific’s (UNP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Cowen currently has a $151.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 60,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.