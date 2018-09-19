UniCredit (UCG) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCG. HSBC set a €18.80 ($21.86) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.10 ($24.53) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.95 ($22.03).

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at €17.22 ($20.02) on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

