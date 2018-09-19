UnbreakableCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,585.00 (UNB)

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. UnbreakableCoin has a market capitalization of $472,246.00 and $2,585.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnbreakableCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UnbreakableCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.30 or 0.06736991 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.01379254 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00054952 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004948 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000241 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Profile

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com

Buying and Selling UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnbreakableCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

