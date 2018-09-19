Ultra Clean (UCTT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCTT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $34.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.54 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

