Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $187.96 and a 12 month high of $290.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.53, for a total transaction of $880,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,294 shares in the company, valued at $95,655,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,515,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.