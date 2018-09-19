Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Director Catherine Ann Halligan Sells 129 Shares

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $187.96 and a 12-month high of $290.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
