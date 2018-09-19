Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Director Catherine Ann Halligan Sells 129 Shares

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total value of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $187.96 and a 12-month high of $290.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $40,856,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.