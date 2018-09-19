U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note issued on Thursday, September 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 3.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 436,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,959 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

