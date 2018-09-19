Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

OHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,870. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

