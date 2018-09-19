Truvestments Capital LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $333,913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360,904 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,317.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,241,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,521 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 39,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,343. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.