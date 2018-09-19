Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Southern Co (SO)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Southern by 364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 411,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 322,552 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Southern by 2,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 861,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 821,434 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 702,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Southern by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 23,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

