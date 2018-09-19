Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Trupanion worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 2,638.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,863 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $224,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $138,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,285,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,675,257.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $908,039. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -500.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

