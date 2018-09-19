Tristar Coin (TSTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $350.00

Tristar Coin (CURRENCY:TSTR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Tristar Coin has a total market cap of $350.00 and $0.00 worth of Tristar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tristar Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Tristar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tristar Coin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000790 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tristar Coin Coin Profile

Tristar Coin (TSTR) is a coin. Tristar Coin’s total supply is 255,027,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,857 coins. Tristar Coin’s official Twitter account is @tristarcoin . Tristar Coin’s official website is www.tristarcoin.com

Buying and Selling Tristar Coin

Tristar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tristar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tristar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tristar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tristar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tristar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.