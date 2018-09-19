Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,328 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $51,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $4,189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.22. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $65.90 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $128,071.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

