Trinity Industries (TRN) Bond Prices Fall 0.8%

An issue of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 4.55% coupon and will mature on October 1, 2024. The debt is now trading at $96.81. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRN. Mizuho began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.52. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

