Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

