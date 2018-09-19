Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $221,000 in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,494 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,463,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,212,000 after purchasing an additional 167,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,606,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,075,000 after purchasing an additional 413,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,331,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,825,000 after buying an additional 64,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,688,000 after buying an additional 1,174,259 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.