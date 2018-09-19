Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (TGS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (NYSE:TGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGS. TheStreet lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Santander upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.38 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B during the second quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 56.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 177,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 64,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 254.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,307 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 37.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 712,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B by 561.4% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 227,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,317 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

