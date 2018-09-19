Transocean (RIG) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.93. Transocean shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 20062305 shares changing hands.

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 99.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,080,986 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 152,397 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 0.5% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,631,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 80.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,714,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 18.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

