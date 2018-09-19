Traders Sell Welltower (WELL) on Strength (WELL)

Traders sold shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $12.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.99 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Welltower had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Welltower traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $66.81

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,110,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

