Traders Sell Walmart (WMT) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $83.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Walmart had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walmart traded up $0.61 for the day and closed at $95.43Specifically, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,839,449.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,691,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,990,876 shares of company stock valued at $577,309,965. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $103.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,899,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,661,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart (NYSE:WMT)
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
