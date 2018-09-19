Traders Sell Walmart (WMT) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $83.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $143.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Walmart had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walmart traded up $0.61 for the day and closed at $95.43Specifically, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,839,449.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,691,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,990,876 shares of company stock valued at $577,309,965. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $103.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,899,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,661,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

