Traders Sell UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Traders sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $115.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $201.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.36 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $2.04 for the day and closed at $265.33

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $255.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,745 shares of company stock worth $24,995,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.