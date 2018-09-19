Traders Sell Shares of Kroger (KR) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) on strength during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. $58.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.95 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Kroger had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Kroger traded up $1.04 for the day and closed at $28.84

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kroger by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Kroger by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Kroger by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Kroger by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 390,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

