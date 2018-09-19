Traders Sell Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Strength (JPM)

Traders sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on strength during trading on Monday. $142.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $316.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $174.21 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded up $0.34 for the day and closed at $113.84

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

