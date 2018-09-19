Traders Sell 3M (MMM) on Strength (MMM)

Traders sold shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $71.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $120.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.67 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, 3M had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. 3M traded up $1.59 for the day and closed at $213.12

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.97.

Get 3M alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In related news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.