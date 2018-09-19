Traders Buy Sodastream International (SODA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $31.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.64 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Sodastream International had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Sodastream International traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $142.80

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodastream International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

Get Sodastream International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts expect that Sodastream International Ltd will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SODA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Sodastream International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 586,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sodastream International by 873.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter worth $825,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sodastream International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SODA)

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sodastream International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodastream International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.